Los Angeles Dept. of Animal Services joins 'Petco's Love Lost' facial recognition database

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services announced Wednesday it will begin using the "Petco Love Lost" database, which uses facial recognition technology to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Petco Love, previously known as the Petco Foundation, launched the searchable database to help pet parents find their lost animals quicker and easier. The database is accessible to people who lost pets or have found pets, as well as participating shelters and animal organizations throughout the U.S.

"We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing, whether they were curious and wandered away from home through an open gate or were frightened during fireworks," said Brenda Barnette, general manager of Los Angeles Animal Services. "We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they're awaiting their new home or lost and need help getting back to their families. There's nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets, and with PetcoLove Lost, we're confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Los Angeles."

People and organizations can upload a photo of the lost pet, and the database will compare it to other photos to determine if the lost animal is at participating shelter or with someone in the area.

"We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we're not okay with that," Petco Love President Susanne Kogut said. "That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with L.A. Animal Services, our goal is to keep pets where they belong -- at home, with you."

People can visit the database at lost.petcolove.org.