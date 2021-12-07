Angelenos find rise in crime, 'sad,' 'terrible'



The images of recent crimes are stark and frightening - smash and grabs, home robberies.



People we talked with find the spike in crime "sad" and "terrible".

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



Couple that with notifications from apps like Citizen that tell you when crimes are happening near you in your neighborhood and you hear people say it makes them "nervous" and anxious. To some, it’s because of sheer desperation. One Angeleno told us they think people who commit these crimes are struggling.



Just hearing about these criminal acts, seeing them on TV or social media posts, has some looking over their shoulders when they take a walk. One man told us, "When I pull into the garage I close the garage first before I get out of the car."



Some are taking their own advice of better situational awareness and being extra vigilant.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.