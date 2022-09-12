Homicides, robberies up in Los Angeles, survey finds

The number of homicides in the United States are down, but overall violent crime is rising, according to a new survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

It's made up of over 70 agencies, including the LAFD.

Homicides fell more than 2% from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year compared to the same time last year. Rapes were also down 5% during the same time period. Overall crime was up more than 4%, with robberies skyrocketing to 12%.

In Los Angeles, there were 186 homicides in the first part of the year compared to 184 during the same time last year.

Also during the same time this year, there were more than 4,700 reported robberies. Last year, there were 3,867 reported.

According to a recent Pew research survey, about 60% of voters said violent crime was a very important issue to them in the upcoming midterm elections.