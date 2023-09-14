LA County's new zero bail guidelines released

Los Angeles County's new bail guidelines have been released.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2023, the new bail schedule will go into effect for all police departments in Los Angeles County.

The bail schedules apply for suspects arrested for misdemeanors and non-violent felony crimes.

One of the three possible actions by law enforcement for the release of a person arrested are as follows:

Cite and Release: Person arrested is released at the location of the arrest. Book and Release: Person arrested is booked in jail and then released on their own recognizance. Magistrate Review: Select cases referred to an on-call magistrate.

The Superior Court of LA County approved the new set of bail schedules back in July.

The aforementioned actions now replace money bail amounts for non-violent felonies and misdemeanors. This includes theft offenses, vehicle code violations, other property crimes like vandalism, and some serious crimes deemed non-violent.

For example, a person arrested for false imprisonment, under this new bail schedule, would be eligible for book and release. Under the previous bail schedule, their bail amount would be $50,000.

Another example is a person arrested for auto theft. That suspect would be eligible for book and release, whereas under the previous bail schedule, their bail amount was $35,000.

Officials said most people arrested will now fall under the cite and release or book and release categories, while a few cases - like suspects arrested for crimes that pose an increased risk to the public - will be referred to an on-call magistrate who will determine the appropriate release terms and conditions.

Offenses involving guns, sexual battery, crimes against children/elders and contact with minors with intent to commit a sexual offense are examples of offenses subject to magistrate review.

Capital offenses such as murder with special circumstances and limited felonies are not eligible for zero bail release.