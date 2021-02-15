Los Angeles County to allow eligible elementary schools to reopen amid drop in case rates, Janice Hahn says

Elementary schools across Los Angeles County are about to get the green light to reopen classes.

Starting Tuesday, February 16, schools can reopen for Kindergarten through the sixth grade if they have a waiver or have submitted their COVID-19 safety plans in advance, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn on social media.

Monday's development comes as Los Angeles County has reached the state's threshold for reopening elementary schools, Hahn said on social media. Los Angeles County reported 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths. However, county officials say coronavirus patients in local hospitals are continuing to decline, dropping from 3,270 Sunday to 3,092 Monday, with 30% of the patients in ICU.

In addition, updated figures released by the state show that the number of LA County residents hospitalized due to the virus has now fallen below 3,000, at 2,964, the City News Service reports.

"This is what we have been working towards. Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong," Hahn said, in part, on social media.

Advertisement

LA County did not specify when secondary schools can reopen in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.