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The Brief The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for a 14-year-old girl and 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, accused of murder and child sex crimes, respectively. Authorities believe the teen gave birth to the child along the side of the road and set the baby on the pavement before leaving the area. Monterey County authorities believe Perez is "concealing" the 14-year-old girl and is "preventing law enforcement from locating her."



Monterey County authorities are searching for a man and teenage girl in connection to the remains of a newborn baby that were found along the side of the road near Moss Landing earlier this month.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for a 14-year-old girl and 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, accused of murder and child sex crimes, respectively.

‘Baby Angelita’ found on Aug. 1 near Moss Landing

What we know:

The teenager, identified late Monday afternoon as Perez's daughter, is wanted on a single murder charge in the death of "Baby Angelita," who was found by sheriff's deputies on Aug. 1 along the 100 block of Struve Road.

Authorities believe the teen gave birth to the child along the side of the road and set the baby on the pavement before leaving the area.

KTVU photo

Monterey County authorities believe Perez is now "concealing" the 14-year-old girl and is "preventing law enforcement from locating her."

Man wanted on sex crime charges

Dig deeper:

Perez is wanted on six charges, including incest, child endangerment, child concealment and various child sex crimes.

In the days after the baby's remains were found, detectives were able to identify a car of interest, plus people associated with the car, with the help of Flock license plate cameras.

A 36-year-old woman, Ofelia Garcia Ortega, was arrested on a child endangerment charge, though authorities have released few details on her connection to the case. She posted bail and was released from custody, Monterey County authorities said.

Three suspects

What we don't know:

The sheriff's department has not shared further details on the relationship between the three suspects.

Anyone with information tied to the murder investigation or the whereabouts of Perez or the 14-year-old girl is asked to contact sheriff's investigators at (831) 755-3773 or (831) 759-7279.