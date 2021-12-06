Los Angeles County confirms second omicron case

Los Angeles County has confirmed its second case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The new patient is a college student who traveled to the East Coast over Thanksgiving. The person is fully vaccinated, had only mild symptoms and is in isolation.

According to the county's health department, all of the individual's close contacts in Los Angeles County have been identified and are currently quarantined and being tested. Public Health is also working with the university, which has not been publically identified, to determine if there are any additional close contacts. Based on travel history, it is likely that the infection was acquired outside of Los Angeles County, health officials said.

"While we are still determining the transmissibility and the severity of Omicron, I encourage residents and travelers to take additional steps to protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated or boosters, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. "Layering on as many protections as possible will give us a better opportunity to slow the spread of this potentially dangerous variant as we prepare for holiday gatherings and a potential winter surge."

Just last week, the county identified its first case of the new omicron variant. The individual who tested positive for the variant returned to Los Angeles County after traveling to South Africa from London on Nov. 22.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new policy for all travelers on inbound flights to the U.S. The new guidance requires all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding their flights, down from the previous three days for those who have been vaccinated.

The omicron variant was first classified by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26. It was first detected in Africa and Europe. There are many unanswered questions surrounding the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether the vaccine is effective against it.

