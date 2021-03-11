LA County will allow indoor dining, gyms, movie theaters to reopen when county moves to Red Tier

Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday announced which businesses the county will allow to reopen when the county moves to the less-restrictive "red" tier on the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

Newly permitted activities and modified safety protocols in the red tier will include the following:

Museum, Zoos and Aquariums can open indoors at 25% capacity.

Gyms, Fitness Centers, Yoga and Dance Studios can open indoors at 10% capacity with masking requirement for all indoor activities.

Movie Theatres can open indoors at 25% capacity with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between any other groups.

Retail and Personal Care Services can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services.

Restaurants can open indoors at 25% max capacity under the following conditions: 8 feet distancing between tables; one household per table with a limit of 6 people; the HVAC system is in good working order and has been evaluated, and to the maximum extent possible ventilation has been increased. Public Health strongly recommends that all restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors are provided with additional masking protection (above the currently required face shield over face masks); this can be fit tested N95 masks, KN95 masks, or double masks and a face shield. In addition, Public Health strongly recommends that all employees working indoors are informed about and offered opportunities to be vaccinated. Outdoor dining can accommodate up to six people per table from 3 different households.

Indoor Shopping Malls can increase capacity to 50% with common areas remaining closed; food courts can open at 25% capacity adhering to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining.

Institutes of Higher Education can re-open all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the Spring semester.

Schools are permitted to re-open for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives.

Private gatherings can occur indoors with up to 3 separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times. People who are fully vaccinated can gather in small numbers indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated without required masking and distancing.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health anticipates qualifying for the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy less restrictive red tier that allows for additional re-openings between Monday, March 15 at 12:01 a.m. and Wednesday, March 17. The exact date depends on when 2 million doses have been administered to people in the most under-resourced communities across the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday that Los Angeles County will be cleared to escape the most restrictive tier of the state's economic-reopening blueprint by Friday, when a goal will be met of administering 2 million COVID-19 vaccines in low-income, hard-hit communities across California.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered 1,926,968 doses in hard-hit communities, and Newsom said the 2 million mark will be reached by Friday. When that mark is met, counties will be able to move out of the most restrictive "purple" tier of the blueprint when their average rate of daily new COVID-19 infections reaches 10 per 100,000 residents -- a looser standard than the current 7 per 100,000 residents.

Under the new guidelines, Los Angeles County would immediately qualify to move to the less-restrictive "red" tier, since it has been under the 10 per 100,000 standard for two weeks. Los Angeles County's new case rate is currently 5.2 per 100,000 residents.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said it will take 48 hours after the state announces the vaccination threshold is met for the county to officially move into the "red" tier. If the goal is met by Friday, as Newsom announced, the county could advance as early as Sunday, depending on the county's decision.

The state's "red" tier guidelines allow indoor dining at 25% of capacity, but counties are permitted to impose stricter regulations. The tier also allows indoor fitness centers at 10% of capacity and movie theaters, museums and aquariums at 25%.

CNS contributed to this report.