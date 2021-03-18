Six Flags Magic Mountain to reopen April 1 with limited capacity
VALENCIA, Calif. - After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced plans Thursday to reopen the park to members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021.
To abide by new state health guidelines, the park will operate at a reduced capacity and will utilize a new reservation system.
Park officials said they developed a new plan in consultation with infectious disease experts, which sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols.
"Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again", said Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy. "Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was only open briefly in 2020."
The park’s reopening date is subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.
All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.
Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in Six Flags Magic Mountain’s parking lot.
Park officials released the following list of protocols for the safe operation of rides:
- Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all ride queue lines;
- Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day;
- Riders on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions will be physically distanced in accordance with state guidelines; and
- Masks must remain on while experiencing a ride or attraction. Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members
- Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;
- Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;
- Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;
- Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day; and
- Disposable masks will be available at Guest Relations, and reusable masks will be available for purchase at in-park retail locations.
- Strictly Enforced Social Distancing
- Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and ride and dining queue lines;
- Dining areas have been adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;
- Viewing areas are marked for guests to observe animal exhibits as well as game play, and arcade games have been reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements; and
- Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by a minimum of six feet. Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols
- Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;
- Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;
- Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;
- Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and
- All work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.
- Sanitized Food Preparation and Service
- Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;
- Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;
- Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and
- Attendants will serve beverages, and guests will receive drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.
- Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies
- All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: two reusable face masks, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;
- Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;
- Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;
- Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and
- Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing. Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication
- Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;
- Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, and in-park announcements;
- Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and
- Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.