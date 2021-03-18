Six Flags Magic Mountain to reopen April 1 with limited capacity

After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced plans Thursday to reopen the park to members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021.

To abide by new state health guidelines, the park will operate at a reduced capacity and will utilize a new reservation system.

Park officials said they developed a new plan in consultation with infectious disease experts, which sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols.

"Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again", said Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy. "Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was only open briefly in 2020."

The park’s reopening date is subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in Six Flags Magic Mountain’s parking lot.

Park officials released the following list of protocols for the safe operation of rides: