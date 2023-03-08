Fire ignites inside LA County building; 2 firefighters treated for possible smoke inhalation

Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a major emergency fire that erupted on the sixth floor of an LA County building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the county building located at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and West Adams Boulevard in South LA around 4 a.m.

Arriving crews discovered heavy fire coming from the sixth floor and around 4:30 a.m., additional units were called in to assist with the firefight.

After fire authorities declared a knockdown, two firefighters were evaluated and may have suffered smoke inhalation.

The concrete structure was built before the 1960s, which changes how the fire moves.

"What it’s going to do because it’s concrete… is the fire’s going to start from any number of means and it’s going to get into the content. So, you’re going to see everything on that floor burning and it’s going to spread horizontally because there’s nowhere for it to go," LAFD Capt. Jacob Raabe explained.

"You are going to have a lot of heat transfer which is why you’ve seen some smoke and some flames on the roof," he added.

The majority of the damage was contained to the sixth floor and there is some heat damage to the fifth floor.

Arson investigators were called to the scene and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette reported the building seems to be under construction.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

