All LA County beaches under ocean water use warning

If you're headed to the beach and plan on going swimming, you may want to think twice.

This comes after Los Angeles County health officials extended an ocean water quality advisory for all beaches in the county due to all the recent rainfall and more on the way.

The advisory is now in effect until at least Thursday afternoon.

"Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers," the county health department said.

RELATED: More rain, mountain snow in Southern California forecast: Here's when

Officials warned people who go into the ocean during this time could become sick and are advised to exercise caution.

According to the National Weather Service, beginning Tuesday, there is an increased chance of on-and-off rain for the region, with the peak falling Wednesday night through Thursday. Thunderstorms are also possible during the same time period.



