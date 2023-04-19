LA's 5 Freeway sign falls, revealing historic US 99 emblem

article

Sometimes history really does reveal itself.

That's the case for drivers traveling on the eastbound 134 Freeway at Victory Boulevard near Griffith Park after a piece of the 5 Freeway sign fell down.

The historic sign from the 1960s shows the emblem for Highway 99, which ran from Mexico to Canada. In June 1963, US 99 was truncated to the junction of the 5 and 10 Freeways, according to cahighways.org.

Old Highway 99 sign is revealed above 134 Freeway near Griffith Park on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The sign was decommissioned in 1972.

Highway 99 spanned 917 miles through the heart of California, entering from Oregon near Siskiyou Summit and ending in Calexico, according to the Historic Highway 99 Association of California.

Billboard on U.S. Highway 99 in California. Artist Dorothea Lange. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Caltrans told the Los Angeles Times it is preparing to make repairs, which should be completed in the next few weeks.

