Longtime Inglewood bishop Kenneth Ulmer gives final sermon

Bishop Kenneth Ulmer gave his final sermon Sunday morning after forty years of ministry. Ulmer is stepping down as the senior pastor of Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood.

It's the end of an era for one of LA's biggest churches in the Black community. Bishop Ulmer says, "I wanted to finish well, and I wanted to be well when I finished."

Sunday night will follow with a celebration that is being billed as a Citywide Tribute Concert. It's being held at the 5000 seat West Angeles Church with LL Cool J, Bebe Winans, and Mayor Karen Bass taking part.

Dr. Ulmer is from Illinois. He got into ministry after a series of personal challenges. He has two doctoral degrees and has worked abroad extensively, including in South Africa. The First Lady who'd stand by his side through forty years of ministry is Togetta Ulmer.

He witnessed two riots in Los Angeles, the first in 1992. He'd navigate a congregation through the worst of COVID times, turning the church's vast production services into online only. The church was also known for its celebration of the arts and theatrical performances.

At one time they owned the Forum, preserving it, and paving the way for a future SoFi Stadium.

Ulmer says the "church is about families." He says he'll continue to teach at Faithful Central Bible Church. He's been a professor at Biola University and Pepperdine and has authored several books.



You can watch the services live on the church website at https://www.faithfulcentral.com/