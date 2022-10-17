Long Beach PD: Man, possibly homeless, goes on stabbing spree killing 1, injuring 3

A man believed to be experiencing homelessness is facing a murder charge after a string of stabbings in Long Beach Monday, including one that left a woman dead.

Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Monday and booked on one charge of murder.

The attacks began at 5:35 a.m. when officers were called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue following reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital where she died, officials said.

Long Beach homicide detectives were then called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Officers were then called to another stabbing that occurred on the 700 block of Olive Avenue at 6:25 a.m. The victim was taken to an area with injuries that authorities said were non-life-threatening.

Forty minutes later, officers responded to an area near Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place near the shoreline. Officers discovered two men suffering from stab wounds to their upper bodies. One victim was hospitalized for injuries considered non-life-threatening in stable condition, while the second victim was treated at the scene.

Later in the morning, officers found Sharp with a knife near the shoreline and was arrested.

Long Beach Police are still trying to determine a motive for the three attacks but said they believe the stabbings were unprovoked and that Sharp and the victims didn't know each other. Officials believe Sharp is responsible for all three attacks.