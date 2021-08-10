Long Beach schools requiring staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID

All Long Beach Unified School District staff will be required to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing when classes resume at the end of the month, the district confirmed Tuesday.

District staff were notified of the requirement on Monday.

In a message to district families, Superintendent Jill Baker said COVID-19 "continues to impact the well-being of our community."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"While we can be encouraged that the Long Beach vaccination rate is close to 75%, and continues to tick upward, COVID is still a concern," Baker wrote. "We must all be vigilant in our commitment to handwashing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated -- all things that we have control over.

"As part of the community-wide effort, and in order to do everything that we can to maintain the health and safety of our staff and students, LBUSD will be requiring all staff to provide proof of vaccination or participate in weekly COVID testing when school starts this year."

The requirement does not extend to students. LBUSD classes begin Aug. 31.

RELATED: LAUSD to require weekly COVID testing for all students, staff, regardless of vaccination status

The Los Angeles Unified School District, which will begin fall classes next week, is requiring all students and district employees to undergo weekly COVID testing, regardless of vaccination status, if they are taking part in in-person classes or activities.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.