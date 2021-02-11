Long Beach police officer arrested for possession of child pornography

article

A Long Beach police officer has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to the police department, in May of 2020 they received a tip regarding a possible online crime against a child. During the investigation officers identified the suspect as 56-year-old Anthony Mark Brown with the Long Beach Police Department.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Brown was taken into custody while on duty and a search warrant was served at his house in Lakewood. He was booked for possession of child pornography and bail was set at $20,000.

"Protecting children is one of our most sacred responsibilities, and the actions of this officer do not represent the professionalism and commitment that all of our employees show every day while protecting our community," said Acting Chief of Police Wally Hebeish.

Brown has been with the department for 26 years and was most recently assigned to the Long Beach Airport, as part of the Security Services Division in the Support Bureau.

Since his arrest, Brown has been suspended without pay pending the outcomes of both the criminal and Internal Affairs investigations.

