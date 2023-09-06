Long Beach pizzeria ranked 1st in 'best pizza in America' list

If you're looking to try the "best pizza in America," go no further than Long Beach!

Speak Cheezy was recently voted 1st on the Washington Post's "Best Pizza in America" list, which ranked the top picks from a team of reporters and editors based on restaurants with over 100 Yelp reviews "where a substantial share mentioned the pizza style in question."

The list recognized Speak Cheezy's menu offering a range of pizza styles but most importantly it truly showcases the "California pizza movement."

RELATED: Speak Cheezy in Long Beach named 'best pizza in America' by WaPo

"I am still processing it," said Jason Winters, owner of Speak Cheezy told FOX 11 in a previous interview.

Some of the popular pizzas highlighted by the Post included the Truffle Shuffle, which is topped with mushrooms and caramelized Cipollini onion, finished with a whipped Truffle crema and has three types of cheese.

Another favorite - Tie Dye - is topped with tomatoes, an alla vodka and pesto swirl and fresh mozzarella and burrata cheese.

The LBC comes with house fennel sausage, ricotta, tomato, garlic, Sicilian oregano, Ezzo Pepperoni and two types of cheese.

Speak Cheezy is located at 3950 E. 4th Street. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Slices are available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit Speak Cheezy's website at speak-cheezy.com.