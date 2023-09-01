Speak Cheezy in Long Beach named 'best pizza in America' by WaPo

article

"I am still processing it," says Jason Winters, owner of Speak Cheezy.

The pizza joint off East 4th Street in Long Beach has been a favorite with people who love his sourdough crust and truly SoCal flavors like Tye Dye and Shuffle Truffle.

Now, with a recent Washington Post writeup naming Speak Cheezy the best pizza in America in its region, the secret is out.

"Not surprised," said the driver who picks up orders here weekly.

"It’s so yummy," adds someone sitting down with their mouth full.

It’s truly a testament to Winters, who started out baking his specialties from a pizza oven he pulled from his vehicle.

He’d had his eye on the spot of the former Scratch Bakery, across the street from where his kids attended an elementary school, and when it opened up, he took it over.

But Winters is not resting on his laurels or the fresh ingredient he is trying on a new recipe. The day we caught up with him, he barely had time to speak, as he was prepping shaved ice for his Speak Freezy’s, which he is selling out a window on the side of the store.

That and his wife’s famous lumpia.

So, if you stop by the corner of Termino and 4th in Long Beach, give it a try. Freezy or Cheezy, it’s waiting for you!