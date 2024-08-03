Long Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested

A motorist who fled on foot from a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach that also critically injured a woman was located and arrested, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect, 34-year-old Guillermo Penaloza of Long Beach, was observed while in a Chevrolet Suburban by officers who were doing pro-active patrols in the area prior to the crash Friday evening, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

"They had a brief verbal exchange with him as they passed one another in their vehicles," police said in a statement. "After the exchange, officers observed Penaloza flee the area at a high rate of speed. The officers were not engaged in a pursuit, however, did follow the vehicle from a distance."

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the area of 14th Street and Cherry Avenue. Penaloza was allegedly speeding west on 14th Street, entered the intersection at Cherry Avenue and struck a southbound four-door Saturn driven by a 33-year-old Long Beach man.

That motorist was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries. His passenger, an unidentified woman, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene of foot, police said. A perimeter was established, and SWAT resources were activated, and after about 2 hours and 40 minutes, officers located and arrested the suspect.

Penaloza was transported to a hospital for medical clearance prior to being sent to the Long Beach Jail, where he was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to contact the LBPD at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.