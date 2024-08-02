Dad left for dead after Buena Park hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

A family in Buena Park is hoping police help catch the driver responsible for running over a 65-year-old cyclist, leaving him in the street with severe injuries.

"I had a premonition this was going to happen last week, and when it happened I was like, oh my God," said Ralph Liberto.

Around 6:55 p.m. last Friday evening, Liberto was cycling near Marshall Avenue and 4th Street in Buena Park.

Surveillance video captured the moment he was hit by a driver in a light-colored sedan. In the video you can hear the car and the nasty collision.

"He tried to kill me," said Liberto. "He stepped on the gas and I looked up and saw him coming."

According to Liberto’s daughter, Jacque, her father tried peddling out of the way but couldn’t avoid the crash. The collision resulted in the 65-year-old shattering his right hip and left knee. So far, he has needed two surgeries and remains hospitalized.

"He peddled as fast as he could, but he just couldn’t avoid it," said Jacque. "Luckily he knew to get his hands up and protect his head."

The driver can be seen on video driving away from the scene with Liberto on the ground. Witnesses helped the 65-year-old who was rushed to a hospital in Orange County.

"The crime is leaving the accident, not the accident itself," said Liberto. "When you think about it, I’m just another statistic in that matter."

SUGGESTED: Garden Grove DUI crash: 5-year-old declared brain dead after being struck on bike ride with family

Last month, an alleged drunk driver was arrested, accused of running over a family of five cycling in Garden Grove. The family’s 5-year-old boy was killed in the collision.

Eighteen years ago, Liberto said he was the victim of another hit-and-run collision that required him to stay in the hospital for nearly two weeks. He said authorities never caught the driver from that crash.

In roughly three months, Liberto’s youngest daughter, Jacque, will be getting married. The two hope Liberto’s legs are strong enough for the big day.

"I want him to be home and comfortable," said Jacque. "Selfishly, I want him safe and ready for for when I get married. I’ve been waiting for the day he walks me down the aisle all this time. [The] father-daughter dance, I don’t even know if that’s in the cards at this point."

"It’s a big day for me walking her down the aisle," said Liberto. "I should be okay, even if I have to go with a cane."

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or with information, is urged to contact law enforcement.

If you’d like to help the Liberto family, tap or click here.