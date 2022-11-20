Long Beach man arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The suspect, Ronald Wandersee, told officers that he had stabbed another man in the area.

Officers located Michael Marker with several upper body stab wounds in the 2100 block of Williams Street. Marker was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Wandersee and Marker, who knew each other, got into an argument, and Wandersee allegedly assaulted Marker. Police said he then pulled out a knife and stabbed Marker several times.

Wandersee was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and later arrested on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.