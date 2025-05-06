Long Beach Grand Prix shooting: 15-year-old arrested, facing murder charges

The Brief Long Beach police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a man near the Grand Prix of Long Beach in April. Officers said 21-year-old Brandon Villarreal, a Long Beach resident, was shot and killed after an apparent argument. Detectives said they arrested the 15-year-old over the weekend, when he came back from a trip to Las Vegas.



Long Beach police have arrested a teenage boy accused of murdering a man near the Grand Prix of Long Beach last month.

What we know:

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder over the weekend. According to the police, the teen had traveled to Las Vegas shortly after the shooting, but came back to California on May 4.

That day, police arrested the teen in Barstow. Officers booked the teen for murder. He is being held without bail.

Detectives have handed the case off to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on April 12, near Cedar Walk in Long Beach, according to officers, near where the Grand Prix of Long Beach was held.

When officers got there, they found Brandon Villarreal, a 21-year-old Long Beach resident, had been shot. Paramedics took Villarreal to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

At the time, detectives said the shooting likely happened after Villarreal and the shooter got into a verbal argument, but the department says it is still investigating a potential motive.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact detectives at 562-570-7244.