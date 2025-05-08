Man sentenced to 3 years after video showed him abusing dog in Long Beach

The Brief Alexander Cueva was sentenced to three years in state prison for a horrific animal cruelty act that was caught on video. The puppy, Rue, is recovering in foster care at Long Beach Animal Care Service.



A man who was caught on video brutally attacking a dog in Long Beach has been sentenced.

What we know:

According to the LA County DA's Office, Alexander Cueva pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty and was sentenced to three years in state prison and given a 10-year ban on possessing animals. He also admitted to a weapon allegation as part of the plea.

On April 21, around 5:50 a.m., Cueva,28, was captured on video hoisting his 6-to-8-month-old German Shepherd mix by the neck with a leash, slamming her onto the pavement, and kicking her in the face while she laid motionless. He then suspended the dog again and rode away on a skateboard while dragging her.

The incident occurred at 235 E. 12th St., near Anaheim Street, and was widely shared on social media, prompting outrage.

Cueva was arrested a few days later.

What they're saying:

"This felony conviction and prison sentence send the important message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our community," District Attorney Hochman said. "Those who engage in cruelty to animals often engage in the same cruelty to humans. We will champion and protect victims, including the most vulnerable among us, from their abusers and predators."

Puppy recovering

What's next:

The dog, named Rue, is now recovering at Long Beach Animal Care Service. In a social media post, they said she is "thriving in foster care and growing fast."

Rue is believed to be a Malinois/Dane mix.

"Her injuries are healing well, and she is loving life to the fullest. We are happy to share with you that she gets to be her best puppy-self now! Rue is incredibly intelligent and really enjoys training. She is slightly nervous when introduced to new people but comes around quickly," LBACS said in the post.

They added that she is still recovering and not ready yet for adoption at this time.