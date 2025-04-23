'No place for cruelty': Long Beach Police arrest man in disturbing animal abuse case

WARNING: The video and details of this story are extremely graphic and may be upsetting for viewers.

The Brief A 28-year-old man was arrested and booked for a horrific dog abuse video seen on camera. The video from earlier this week sparked outrage on social media. The suspect was identified by investigators as 28-year-old Alexander Cueva.



A man believed to be responsible for a shocking dog abuse incident in Long Beach is behind bars following a thorough investigation, officials announced.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Horrific dog abuse caught on camera in Long Beach

The backstory:

A video made rounds on social media, which showed a man carrying a longboard slamming a dog into the ground. Authorities said the incident happened in the 200 block of East 12th Street on Monday, April 21.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department responded to calls related to the video. Arriving officers then took down an animal cruelty report.

Arrest made:

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said the department’s detectives and officers worked tirelessly to locate and arrest the suspect seen in the gruesome video.

In their investigation, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Alexander Cueva, a Long Beach resident.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, Cueva was located by authorities in the 800 block of Pine Avenue where he was subsequently arrested and taken to Long Beach City Jail.

Cueva was booked on felony intentional cruelty to an animal and had an outstanding no bail warrant.

Meanwhile, the dog is under the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services. Details about the dog’s condition will be released at a later time, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

‘This type of cruelty has no place in our community’

What they're saying:

"This type of cruelty has no place in our community," said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. "I want to thank our detectives and officers for their outstanding work in swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspect. We remain committed to ensuring those who harm others—especially the most vulnerable—are held accountable. We recognize the deep concern this incident caused throughout our community and appreciate the public’s assistance in sharing critical information."