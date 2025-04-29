Suspect in disturbing animal abuse case in Long Beach pleads not guilty

The Brief Alexander Cueva, charged with felony animal cruelty for attacking his puppy in Long Beach, pleaded not guilty. The incident was captured on surveillance video and involved using a leash as a weapon. Cueva faces up to four years in prison if convicted.



A man charged with felony animal cruelty for attacking his puppy in Long Beach pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

What we know:

Alexander Cueva, 28, of Westminster, faces a felony count of animal cruelty with an allegation of using a deadly weapon—a leash.

The attack on his 6- to 8-month-old German shepherd mix, Inara, involved slamming her to the ground, kicking her, and dragging her away on a skateboard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'No place for cruelty': Long Beach Police arrest suspect in disturbing animal abuse case

The incident occurred at 235 E. 12th St., near Anaheim Street, and was widely shared on social media, prompting outrage.

Cueva was located and arrested by Long Beach Police on April 22, and has remained in custody since.

The dog, Inara, is recovering from injuries and is under the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services, which has warned of potential scams related to her recovery.

What they're saying:

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated, "To see this level of calculated violence inflicted on a helpless animal is deeply troubling."

The case is the second this month involving an alleged attack on a dog caught on video, following charges against Donald Jeffes for a similar incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Long Beach man arrested after attacking dog

What you can do:

Animal Care Services encourages donations through their official website to support Inara's recovery.

What's next:

Cueva is due back in court in Long Beach on May 7.