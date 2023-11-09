14 injured after bus crashes into Long Beach restaurant

Fourteen people were injured after investigators said a vehicle ran a stop sign, plowed into a transit bus, which then crashed into a seafood restaurant in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of the crash from the Boujie Crab restaurant on East South Street, located between Orange and Atlantic avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video from a nearby home showed the transit bus and a Dodge Charger were involved in the collision.

Witnesses told FOX 11 the Dodge was speeding at the time of the crash.

Bystanders rushed to help the bus passengers before paramedics arrived. Officials with the Long Beach Fire Department confirmed twelve bus passengers were injured as well as two people inside the Dodger.

Long Beach PD said ten people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were considered minor to critical but stable.

Boujie Crab was not open at the time of the wreck. The restaurant owners said they’ll be forced to close for now, but eventually, they plan to reopen.