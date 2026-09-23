Married couple found dead in Thousand Oaks home

The Brief Sheriff's deputies found a married couple dead inside their Thousand Oaks home on Sept. 21 after a relative called for a wellness check. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, though the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, and they are appealing to the community for information.



A wellness check at a Thousand Oaks home led to the discovery of a deceased married couple and an ongoing investigation by major crimes detectives.

What we know:

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 requesting a wellness check at a home in the area of Lucas Court.

The caller told dispatch he was unable to reach his family members, identified as Aleksander Tukalski and Kazia Berlach Tukalska, for a while.

Deputies from the Thousand Oaks Police Department responded to the scene and discovered the married couple dead inside.

Detectives assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Thousand Oaks Police Department initiated a joint investigation into the circumstances of the deaths.

Law enforcement officials secured a search warrant for the property to collect evidence.

An investigator from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived to conduct a scene investigation alongside detectives, which resulted in the recovery of a firearm from the home.

What we don't know:

The specific cause and manner of death for both Aleksander Tukalski and Kazia Berlach Tukalska have not yet been determined.

Authorities have not released details regarding how long the couple had been dead prior to the arrival of the deputies or who owned the firearm recovered from the residence.

What's next:

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform examinations to officially determine the cause and manner of death for both individuals.

Major Crimes detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances to establish a full account of what happened in the home.