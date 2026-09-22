Pomona rescue under investigation after 500+ cats found in inhumane conditions

The Brief More than 500 living and dead cats were found at various properties tied to an animal rescue. Search warrants were issued after officials received reports of cats being kept in inhumane conditions. Furget Me Not Cat Rescue is now under investigation.



More than 500 living and dead cats were located living in inhumane conditions across properties associated with a nonprofit animal rescue.

What we know:

Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA and Upland Animal Control searched multiple properties Monday in Claremont and Upland as part of an animal welfare investigation into Furget Me Not Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue registered in Pomona.

In addition to the cats and nine dogs living in inhumane conditions, the remains of multiple cats were discovered buried in the backyard. Other remains were found inside a freezer in a garage.

During a search of the property, officials collected expired medications for human use, used needles, pet carriers, animal food and other items.

The rescue is now under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is an extremely difficult and complex case, and our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of every surviving animal," said Nikole Bresciani, president and CEO of the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA.

The animals are being evaluated to determine their immediate medical, behavioral and housing needs, the group said.

For information about Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA, visit ivhsspca.org.