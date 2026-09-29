Southern California coast braces for elevated surf, rip currents, and erosion threats

The Brief High surf and coastal flood advisories are in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday across Southern California, with breaking waves reaching 4 to 7 feet. Coastal communities including Malibu and Long Beach face heightened risks of coastal flooding, severe beach erosion, and dangerous rip currents. Local crews are actively placing rock barriers, sandbags, and sand berms to protect roadways and beachfront homes from additional wave damage.



Southern California beaches are bracing for another round of elevated surf Tuesday, with Malibu and Long Beach among the coastal communities watching conditions closely.



Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet are expected, along with dangerous rip currents, elevated ocean levels and the potential for additional coastal flooding and beach erosion.

A high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.



What we know:

At Malibu Surfrider Beach, another round of elevated surf is moving into a coastline already affected by significant erosion.



The sand has thinned after a series of high-surf events this month, leaving portions of the shoreline more exposed and vulnerable to additional large waves.



Just up the Malibu coast at Point Dume State Beach, LA County crews have been using massive rock barriers designed to absorb wave energy and help protect Westward Beach Road from additional erosion.



The Point Dume Beach parking lot remains closed, and in some areas there is little to no sand left except around low tide.



The National Weather Service is warning of coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and significant beach erosion as the latest surf moves into the region.

Long Beach preparations

Long Beach is also preparing for another round of potentially damaging conditions after waves from Hurricane Marie slammed the Peninsula earlier this month.



The earlier surf tore apart sections of the historic boardwalk, damaged the seawall and flooded homes. The coastline is now more vulnerable because so much sand has already been stripped away.



Crews have been working to rebuild and reinforce sand berms, move additional sand into vulnerable areas and position thousands of sandbags to protect homes from additional flooding.





What's next:

Tuesday’s conditions are part of a larger concern for coastal communities heading into the remainder of the year.



In Long Beach, crews are not only preparing for the latest swell but also looking ahead to king tides expected around Thanksgiving and Christmas, which could bring another threat of beach erosion and coastal flooding.