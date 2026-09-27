Long Beach braces for another round of high surf, this time via Hurricane Polo

The Brief Hurricane Polo is expected to bring dangerous surf, coastal flooding and strong rip currents to the Long Beach Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued High Surf and Coastal Flood advisories for Los Angeles County beaches. Crews are reinforcing the shoreline as residents continue recovering from Hurricane Marie’s damage.



The Long Beach Peninsula is bracing for another round of powerful surf just three weeks after Hurricane Marie battered the shoreline.

The boardwalk is still showing the scars from Marie. Now, crews are adding new beams, barriers and other protections as Hurricane Polo sends another swell toward Southern California.

"Little bit anxious. The last one did so much damage," said Ted Hollister, a Long Beach resident.

Polo is expected to remain hundreds of miles offshore of California, but its powerful swell is expected to bring dangerous surf, coastal flooding and strong rip currents to the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory for Los Angeles County beaches from 5 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS is forecasting 4- to 7-foot surf Monday and early Tuesday, with a high risk of dangerous rip currents. Forecasters also warn of beach erosion and coastal flooding, particularly around high tides.

Long Beach still recovering from Hurricane Marie

Hurricane Marie hammered the Long Beach shoreline earlier this month, destroying portions of the boardwalk and leaving some homes unsafe to occupy.

Now, residents are watching the waves again.

"You can see all the damage already from previous weeks. It’s scary," said Chris Sweeney, a Long Beach resident.

The difference in the beach is especially noticeable to people who live along the peninsula.

"In the summertime, the beach goes out to like 100 yards. Right now the water is within 10 feet of this wall," Hollister said.

Crews reinforce shoreline ahead of Polo

With another round of powerful surf approaching, homeowners are doing what they can to keep the water out.

The city has installed 3,000-pound sandbags along vulnerable sections of the shoreline as crews work to reinforce the area.

But residents say some of the waves are already reaching the temporary defenses.

"The waves already crashed over them. They disappeared as you can see. Looks like it wasn’t all that effective," Sweeney said.

The National Weather Service is urging people to stay out of the water because of the dangerous rip-current conditions and elevated surf.

For residents still recovering from Marie, Polo is another test for a battered stretch of coastline.

"I’m a little bit excited, but nervous excited to see," said Helen Llerenas, a Long Beach resident. "This is going to tell us how the rest of the winter is going to go too."