"Home Improvement" star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was detained after reportedly resisting an officer in Westlake Village, California, Monday.

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Thomas was detained at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's station. After being booked, Thomas was released.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the child actor was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police. The outlet reported that deputies told Thomas to stay inside the vehicle, but he allegedly exited anyway. Thomas was also reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ STAR JONATHAN TAYLOR THOMAS MAKES RARE APPEARANCE IN REUNION PHOTO WITH CO-STARS

Law enforcement told People magazine, "The driver was being detained for DUI investigation. Sometime during the investigation, Mr. Taylor decided he would exit the vehicle. Deputies told him to sit back down in the vehicle.

"He was uncooperative with them, failed to follow orders, and obstructed the investigation, so he was arrested for obstruction, and he was arrested for drunk in public."

When authorities attempted to detain Thomas for public intoxication and obstruction, he allegedly "kicked a deputy in the stomach," according to People magazine .

Thomas' legal run-in came shortly after he reunited with his "Home Improvement" co-stars Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith.

In July, Richardson sparked a wave of nostalgia when she shared a rare reunion photo with her former "Home Improvement" sons, Thomas and Smith, more than 25 years after the beloved sitcom ended.

Zachery Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith and Jonathan Taylor Thomas all starred in "Home Improvement." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"My other boys," Richardson captioned the snapshot with a heart emoji.

For eight seasons of the hit comedy series, Richardson played Jill Taylor, the wife of Tim Allen's character, Tim "The Toolman" Taylor. Thomas and Smith became household names, playing sons Randy and Mark Taylor, respectively, while Zachery Ty Bryan portrayed oldest son Brad.

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The reunion offered fans a rare glimpse of Thomas, who largely stepped away from Hollywood after becoming one of the biggest child stars of the 1990s.

The "Home Improvement" cast included Zachery Ty Bryan, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Taran Noah Smith, Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning and Earl Hindman. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Thomas rose to fame as Randy Taylor on "Home Improvement" and became a major teen heartthrob, appearing in films, including "Tom and Huck" and "Man of the House." He also voiced young Simba in Disney’s 1994 blockbuster "The Lion King."

But at the height of his fame, Thomas made a surprising decision to walk away.

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"I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," Thomas told People in 2013. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break."

Jonathan Taylor Thomas attended the WB Network's 2003 Winter Party. (Getty Images)

Thomas left "Home Improvement" during its eighth and final season , with his character moving to Costa Rica.

Although he largely stayed out of the spotlight, Thomas briefly returned to acting, reuniting with TV dad Tim Allen on " Last Man Standing " from 2013 to 2015. He appeared in four episodes and directed three.

Find more on this story at FoxNews.com.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.