California Supreme Court orders Sheriff Bianco to return seized ballots

The Brief The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to return over 650,000 ballots seized during an investigation into the state's November special election. Bianco launched the probe into Proposition 50 following third-party allegations of 45,000 excess votes, claims that California election officials have repeatedly dismissed. Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the ruling as a defense of democracy, while Bianco previously defended his office's actions as entirely legal.



The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco must return all seized ballots to election officials.

The backstory:

In March, the sheriff and former gubernatorial candidate seized over 650,000 ballots from the state’s November election.

PREVIOUS:

Bianco launched an investigation into the November special election on Proposition 50 after a third-party organization, the Riverside Election Integrity Team, claimed it found roughly 45,000 excess votes. California election officials dismissed the team's findings, but Bianco said his office would conduct another count.

"I did this, and this was legal," Bianco previously said. "I went a different route. They are legal. Both routes are legal. It's just their side doesn't like the route I chose."

What they're saying:

"Today’s ruling affirms that in California we will defend democracy — using every branch of government. And the new laws I signed just last week add new protections, so attacks like this cannot happen again. People deserve to know their ballot is counted and secure, and in California we will do everything we can to protect that constitutional right — this year, and beyond," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.