Bellflower smoke shop catches fire after shooting; Suspects on the run

The Brief Deputies responded after two masked suspects entered a business off Somerset Boulevard, where one reportedly opened fire on a victim behind bulletproof glass. The same suspect allegedly started a fire that badly burned the business. No arrests have been made, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating.



Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene off Somerset Boulevard early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the victim reported that two suspects entered the property, and one opened fire on him while he was standing behind bulletproof glass.

What we know:

Officials say the same suspect also started a fire. As of late Sunday morning, the business had been badly burned.

Los Angeles County firefighters spent Sunday inspecting the heavy damage and focused their attention on the rear portion of the building.

No arrests have been made, and officials say they currently have no detailed suspect description because both individuals were wearing masks at the time.

What they're saying:

The destruction drew neighbors and local residents out to the scene on Sunday morning to survey the damage.

Residents noted that the smoke shop was a relatively new addition to the neighborhood, having opened recently after sitting vacant for a prolonged period.

"When we woke up, this had already happened," a neighbor who came to the scene told FOX 11.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating the incident.