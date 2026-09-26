Tech CEO convicted in $2M Ponzi scheme, COVID loan fraud

The Brief Wearable tech CEO Michelle Bisnoff was convicted by a federal jury of running a nearly $2 million Ponzi scheme using stolen smart ring patents and illegally obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Bisnoff duped investors with fabricated patent ownership, fake corporate financial statements, and false claims of backing from major brands like Apple and Target before using victim funds for personal expenses. Facing dozens of years in federal prison on 16 counts, Bisnoff is scheduled to be sentenced on January 21, 2027.



The founder of Esos Rings, Inc. has been found guilty by a federal jury on multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges after falsely claiming ownership of patented smart ring technology to orchestrate a near-$2 million Ponzi scheme and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday.



What we know:

A federal jury found Michelle Bisnoff, 59, guilty of six counts of securities fraud, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud tied to a COVID-relief loan, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The verdict followed a seven-day trial detailing how Bisnoff, who was originally hired by United Kingdom-based McLear Ltd. to develop the U.S. market for its patented near-field communication payment rings, used a falsified patent assignment to claim the technology as her own.

She subsequently established Esos Rings Inc. to market smart rings based on the stolen IP and solicited funds from prospective investors under false pretenses.

To lure investors, Bisnoff falsely claimed Esos was highly profitable and actively expanding its manufacturing footprint to supply major retailers, including Target and Walmart.

Officials said she touted fictitious capital injections from high-profile backers such as Apple Inc. and Roc Nation, while asserting she was on the verge of a licensing deal with Middle Earth Enterprises.

But in reality, Esos maintained minimal business revenue, held no contracts with Target, sold only six rings via Walmart.com with half of those being returned, and never finalized arrangements with Apple, Roc Nation, or Middle Earth Enterprises, officials said.

Bisnoff provided investors with forged financial statements, a falsified corporate tax return, and a fraudulent patent valuation that were never drafted or verified by the listed professionals.

In addition to the investment fraud, Bisnoff used the alias Michelle Silverstein in March 2020 to apply for a $150,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan intended for pandemic relief.

She inflated the revenue figures and improperly funneled the federal loan funds into personal living expenses, including paying $15,600 monthly rent for a residence in Pacific Palisades, officials said.

Overall, Bisnoff fraudulently obtained nearly $2 million from investors and inflicted approximately $1.4 million in total losses, using much of the money for personal expenses and Ponzi-style payouts to earlier investors.

What we don't know:

The court has not yet determined the exact restitution order or the final length of the prison sentence that will be imposed.

It's also unclear if federal authorities will be able to recover any assets to compensate the victims, as court records indicate neither Bisnoff nor Esos has paid any portion of the $836,548 SEC judgment issued against them in September 2023.

What they're saying:

During trial proceedings, victim testimony shed light on the stall tactics Bisnoff used when promised returns failed to materialize, with one victim characterizing her explanations as "dog-ate-my-homework" excuses.

According to the Justice Department, when pressed by investors, Bisnoff even attempted to embezzle roughly $550,000 from a separate employer to cover investor payouts before ultimately issuing checks that bounced.

What's next:

Bisnoff's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2027.

She faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count of securities fraud and wire fraud, up to 10 years for each money laundering count, and a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence for the aggravated identity theft charges.