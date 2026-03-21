Belmont Shore residents demand action over 'spring break'-style bar violence

The Brief Belmont Shore residents are demanding government action as drunken violence and property damage from local bars continue to plague the Long Beach neighborhood. Community members report severe quality-of-life issues, including public intoxication, hit-and-run accidents, and two high-profile homicides on Second Street in 2024. Proposed permanent solutions remain stalled after a voluntary 30-day midnight curfew failed to produce long-term change, leading residents to push for specialized alcohol enforcement fees.



Long Beach residents say their neighborhood has transformed into a perpetual spring break destination, fueled by local bars and a lack of municipal oversight.

Following a string of violent incidents, the community is calling for the city to implement strict enforcement measures to reclaim their streets.

What we know:

Residents of Belmont Shore describe a chaotic environment every weekend, characterized by public vomiting, property damage, and dangerous driving.

Local homeowner Mike Anderson reported that a car once crashed through his brick wall, and two of his children's vehicles were struck by drivers who fled the scene due to alcohol.

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The violence reached a peak in 2024 with two back-to-back homicides on Second Street, including the shooting death of Jeremy Spears, who was killed while attempting to break up a fight.

While bars briefly observed a voluntary midnight closing time for 30 days, residents say the rowdiness has ramped back up since that period ended.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the Long Beach City Council will revisit the proposal for a mandatory one-year midnight curfew that was initially discussed last October.

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The specific restaurants and bars accused of contributing to the problem have not yet commented on the allegations or potential mitigation strategies.

What they're saying:

"It's like party city during spring break, every weekend in Long Beach," said Anderson, noting that during the brief voluntary curfew, he finally "slept through the night."

Resident Michele Simon suggested a structural fix used in other regions.

"Other California cities have fees that are collected from the alcohol establishments that they're able to pay for specifically an alcohol enforcement officer and other team members." Efforts to reach the Long Beach mayor’s office and local business owners for comment were unsuccessful.

What you can do:

Residents looking to voice their concerns can attend upcoming Long Beach City Council meetings or join the Belmont Shore Residents Association to coordinate advocacy efforts.

Community members are also encouraged to report all instances of property damage and public intoxication to the Long Beach Police Department.