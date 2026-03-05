Man charged with murder in Long Beach DUI crash that killed toddler

The Brief Lamont Ivan Russell faces murder and DUI charges Thursday following a deadly crash into a Long Beach porch. A 20-month-old girl, identified as Myrah Hunter, died from her injuries; a 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman were also hospitalized. Investigators cite speed, distraction, and alcohol/drug impairment as factors after the SUV jumped a curb and pinned the victims against a wall.



A Long Beach man is set to appear in court on Thursday to face murder charges after a suspected DUI crash claimed the life of a toddler and left two others injured.

What we know:

Lamont Ivan Russell, 55, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva near Maine Avenue and Fourth Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, Russell was attempting a turn when his vehicle reversed at a high rate of speed, jumped the curb, and slammed into three victims on a sidewalk.

The victims included 20-month-old Myrah Hunter, who was rushed to the hospital by officers but later died.

A 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman were also struck and treated for injuries.

Russell remained at the scene and was arrested. He is currently held on $335,000 bail.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed several charges, including murder; gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury.

What they're saying:

"Speed, distraction and impaired driving appear to have contributed to this collision," police said.

What you can do:

The Long Beach Police Department is still seeking information from anyone who may have seen the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dougherty at the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.