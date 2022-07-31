Long Beach bar's liquor license revoked after investigation reveals illegal drug sales

The liquor license of a Long Beach sports bar was revoked after an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered to cease all alcohol sales effective immediately, the ABC said.

According to officials, an investigation into the bar was initiated after a fatal March 1 crash in which a Long Beach father and his 3-year-old daughter were killed after a truck slammed into their apartment.

The investigation revealed the bar was "operating a disorderly premises involving numerous illegal sales of cocaine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and cannabis."

Additionally, officials noted that the Long Beach Police Department has responded to multiple incidents at this bar.

The state agency said the tavern's owner signed an agreement accepting the penalty. The license must be transferred within 180 days to a new owner at a new location outside the city of Long Beach.

The business is moving to a new location at 9875 Alondra Blvd. in Bellflower. A person who answered the phone at the business Sunday said Bottom's Up would not be operating again in Long Beach.

City News Service contributed to this report.