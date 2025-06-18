Long Beach approves public drinking in downtown 'entertainment zone'

The Brief Long Beach has approved a motion designating downtown as an Entertainment Zone begining in the summer. Santa Monica soft launched its Entertainment Zone at the 3rd Street Promenade on June 13. Senate Bill 969 allows local governments to create designated outdoor areas where open containers of alcoholic beverages can be consumed if bought from participating restaurants and bars.



Long Beach is now the second city in California - following Santa Monica - to approve a motion transforming part of its downtown into an "Entertainment Zone," allowing adults 21 and over to consume alcohol outdoors.

The initiative aims to revitalize the area, which has faced economic challenges.

What we know:

The city council voted to approve the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday, with the new rules permitting alcohol consumption in downtown Long Beach to begin this summer.

Big picture view:

Santa Monica's Entertainment Zone opened with a soft launch on Friday, June 13.

The soft launch has limited outdoor hours. Adults will be able to purchase a drink from a participating, licensed business and consume it outside between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Per California law, the five essential rules of the entertainment zone are:

You must be 21+ and wear an official wristband to enjoy alcoholic drinks to-go. Only alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses are allowed. Alcohol taken to-go must be in a non-glass, non-metal container. Finish your drink before exploring another bar, restaurant or shop. Enjoy your alcoholic beverages within the Entertainment Zone boundaries,

Local perspective:

Senate Bill 969 went into effect this year, allowing local governments to create "Entertainment Zones," which are designated outdoor areas where open container prohibitions are lifted for beverages purchased from participating restaurants and bars.

The zones are governed by a specific set of rules intended to keep these spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.

What we don't know:

It's unknown which parts of downtown will be designated as part of the "Entertainment Zone."

The other side:

While some are optimistic about the potential benefits, others express concerns that the ordinance may add to the city's challenges. Critics worry it could worsen issues like homelessness and crime.

What's next:

The City Manager will work with local law enforcement and other relevant departments and offices to establish a one-year Entertainment Zone pilot program in the Downtown Dining and Entertainment District and will return to City Council by the next meeting with recommendations outlining city processes and others like street closure, open alcohol, and event permits, and immediate steps to develop a management plan.

The plan should have a target of allowing a pilot to begin in summer 2025.