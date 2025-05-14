Santa Monica's new 'entertainment zone' approved: What to know

The Brief Santa Monica has approved a motion to designate the 3rd Street Promenade as an "Entertainment Zone." It will be the first in Southern California made possibly by Senate Bill 969, which went into effect earlier this year. The city is planning an official celebratory launch on June 21, during the Pride on the Promenade event.



Santa Monica has approved a motion to transform its 3rd Street Promenade into an "Entertainment Zone," allowing adults aged 21 and over to consume alcohol outdoors.

The initiative aims to revitalize the area, which has faced economic challenges due to the COVID pandemic and recent wildfires.

What we know:

The city council voted to approve the ordinance during a lengthy meeting Tuesday, with the new rules permitting alcohol consumption along three blocks between Wilshire and Broadway.

Participants must be 21 and over and must have special wristbands and cups. Only drinks purchased from licensed Promenade businesses will be allowed to be consumed outdoors.

Additionally, alcohol must be in non-glass containers and consumed before entering another bar.

The ordinance will take effect once signage is posted and businesses are trained.

The backstory:

The 3rd Street Promenade has experienced an economic slowdown, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and recent wildfires.

Several businesses have left the area, prompting city officials to seek innovative solutions to boost local commerce.

Senate Bill 969 went into effect this year, allowing local governments to create "Entertainment Zones," which are designated outdoor areas where open container prohibitions are lifted for beverages purchased from participating restaurants and bars.

The zones are governed by a specific set of rules intended to keep these spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.

What Is An Entertainment Zone?:

The Entertainment Zone would encompass the 1200-1400 blocks of the Third Street Promenade, between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway.

It will be active from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday to start, with the goal of expanding the program to 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days per week.

Patrons who are of legal drinking age will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at a business on the Promenade that has a license to serve alcohol from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. They can then consume that drink outside within the designated zone.

Participating businesses will need to opt-in and sign a Participation Agreement with the city. The business will be responsible for checking IDs as they normally would when serving alcohol, and they will then provide the customer with an official city-provided wristband that they must wear while consuming the drink outdoors. Business owners will supply their own to-go cups (they must not be made of metal or glass per state law).

Per California law, the five essential rules of the entertainment zone are:

You must be 21+ and wear an official wristband to enjoy alcoholic drinks to-go. Only alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses are allowed. Alcohol taken to-go must be in a non-glass, non-metal container. Finish your drink before exploring another bar, restaurant or shop. Enjoy your alcoholic beverages within the Entertainment Zone boundaries.

What they're saying:

"The new Entertainment Zone will provide a unique way for visitors to experience the iconic Third Street Promenade that caters to the new trends in shopping and dining," Mayor Lana Negrete said. "It is an example of the many ways Santa Monica is thinking creatively about our economic growth and I’m excited to see more residents and visitors supporting our downtown businesses while responsibly enjoying the Entertainment Zone."

"Few places in the country have the potential to rival Santa Monica’s year-round coastal climate, and this new experience will further elevate our downtown as a place to socialize and connect," Andrew Thomas, CEO of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc said. "This wouldn’t be possible without the vision and commitment of our local businesses, residents, visitors and the city of Santa Monica. As our downtown transforms to meet new expectations, so too does the city evolve to support the broader community’s needs."

The other side:

While some are optimistic about the potential benefits, others express concerns that the ordinance may add to the city's challenges. Critics worry it could worsen issues like homelessness and crime.

Negrete reassures that similar ordinances in other cities have been implemented without significant issues.

Public Safety:

The Santa Monica Police Department has been in close coordination with Downtown Santa Monica, Inc.’s private security firm for the Promenade, Legion, on the entertainment zone's rollout and guidelines.

In addition to the SMPD's routine downtown patrols, private security will continue to patrol the Promenade during all hours the entertainment zone is operational, officials said.

What's next:

Santa Monica plans to officially launch the "entertainment zone" on June 21 during the Pride on the Promenade event.

City officials will ensure proper signage is posted and businesses are trained to comply with the new regulations.