16-year-old shot to death in Long Beach street during broad daylight

A 16-year-old boy was gunned down in a street in Long Beach over the weekend in broad daylight, investigators confirmed on Monday.

This happened on Sunday afternoon north of the Romona Park neighborhood. The teen's body was discovered around 2:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of 67th Street, right off the 91 Freeway.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old resident of the city of Bell. His identity is being withheld due to his age.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. Officers rendered medical aid and attempted life-saving measures until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel who determined the victim deceased at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person found fatally in Long Beach street

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined that the victim's adult male relative drove him to the area prior to the shooting. The victim exited the vehicle and returned a short time later, followed by a group of unknown subjects. Moments later, a shooting occurred, striking the victim, who was still outside the car, as well as the relative's vehicle. The relative then fled the area and immediately called the police.

The victim’s relative sustained a minor injury to his upper body and he was treated at the scene. It is not yet known if the relative was struck by gunfire or debris.

The group fled the area on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives believe there were additional witnesses in the area and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Leticia Gamboa 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.