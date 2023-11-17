Local boy chosen for Scholastic Kids Press program

The Scholastic Kids Press is an award-winning international journalism program where a select few youngsters, ages 10-14, report the news.

This year, one lucky child was selected from our area. It’s all about seeing the world through a kid's eyes. FOX 11’s Brooke Thomas got to sit down with SoCal’s newest and likely youngest local reporter, Aiden An.

He’s a star.

"I wanted to, as a reporter, kind of spread inspirational messages to others and spread hope, especially because I've noticed that a lot of things are currently occurring that are very saddening," said An.

Watch the bright young man in action in the video above.