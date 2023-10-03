LMU offering class on Bad Bunny

Students at Loyola Marymount University can take a class on Puerto Rican reggaetón megastar Bad Bunny.

According to the school's newsletter, LMU's Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts is offering a class called "Bad Bunny and Resistance in Puerto Rico."

"Bad Bunny is a serious cultural figure, and we need to understand the gravity of his influence," said Vanessa Díaz, the professor teaching the class, in a statement. "From his language politics to his gender presentation and sexual fluidity, he is setting an example that we are always evolving as people, and it is OK to be unapologetically who you are."

LMU joins San Diego State University as schools that made headlines for teaching a class on the "Tití Me Preguntó" star.

