Living Connected: The Foundation for Living Beauty

Cancer is emotionally and physically exhausting, and that’s why The Foundation for Living Beauty exists– to support.

They serve women with all types of cancer, at any point in their journey.

The foundation’s executive director tells FOX 11’s Brooke Thomas they just want women with cancer to understand that there is a place for them.

"Our philosophy is to kind of meet women where they are in their journey and provide them with experiences that will help with their healing," Nancy Davidson said.

If you’d like to help, you can buy tickets to the upcoming Beauty of Change cocktail party and fashion show, featuring Living Beauty Models.

It’s October 26 in Pasadena and there is more information at e.givesmart.com/events/yAM/.