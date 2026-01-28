Crews respond to explosion at warehouse near South El Monte

Crews are working to take down a 3-alarm fire near South El Monte.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a commercial fire at a warehouse in the 2200 block of North Tyler Avenue that exploded on Wednesday, January 28.

During multiple points of the fire response, sparks were seen flying from the building as it was burning down.

As of 3 p.m., it is unknown if injuries were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

