LIVE: Los Angeles weather updates for Thursday, Mar. 13

An atmospheric river began hammering down in Southern California, bringing heavy rain and triggering mandatory evacuation orders in some areas.

With the downpours, residents in some communities prepared for flooding and possible mudslides, particularly those in recent burn scar zones.

In addition to the widespread rain, parts of Southern California will be hit with gusty winds and possible thunderstorms with small hail.

Follow FOX 11's live blog with the latest updates provided on the Southern California weather below:

Evacuations in Place

Evacuation orders/warnings:

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued the following evacuation warnings for recent burn areas effective from 7 a.m. March 12 to 6 p.m. March 13:

PALISADES FIRE AREA (Malibu and Pacific Palisades): Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.

SUNSET FIRE AREA (Hollywood Hills): East and South of Runyon Canyon.

HURST FIRE AREA (Sylmar): Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

AIRPORT FIRE AREA (Santa Ana Mountains): Trabuco Canyon, Hot Springs Canyon, Bell Canyon, Long Canyon, Modjeska Canyon

EATON FIRE AREA:

Evacuation Order Zones (Effective 7:00 AM March 12 – 6:00 PM March 13, 2025)SMD-E001, SMD-E002A, SMD-E002B, SMD-E002C, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E005, SMD-E006A, SMD-E006B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E010A, SMD-E010B, SMD-E011A, SMD-E011C, SMD-E012A, SMD-E012B, SMD-E012C, SMD-E012D, SMD-E013B, SMD-E014B

Evacuation Warning Zones (Effective 7:00 AM March 12 – 6:00 PM March 13, 2025)SMD-E011D, SMD-E013A, SMD-E014A, SMD-E015, SMD-E016

>> TAP OR CLICK HERE TO SEE AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE EVACUATION AREAS <<

Officials said houses in warning areas considered to be high risk will get a visit from LAPD today to issue specific evacuation orders. A flyer will be left at the door if you aren't home.

Weather Alerts

Several weather alerts are in effect across the region, including wind alerts through 10 p.m.

See more details about additional alerts below.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday in the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains. This includes Big Bear, Running Springs, Wrightwood, and Crestline.

Along with heavy snowfall, winds could gust up to 60 mph.

Additional snow accumulation:

4 to 8 inches at elevations from 5000 to 6000 feet

8 to 14 inches at elevations from 6000 to 7000 feet

18 to 25 inches at elevations above 8000 feet

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for several portions of Southern California, including:

Catalina and Santa Barbara islands

Santa Clarita Valley

Ventura County beaches

Ojai Valley

Malibu Coast

Palos Verdes Hills

Downtown LA

San Fernando Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

San Gabriel Valley

San Bernando and Riverside County valleys

The Inland Empire

Orange County coastal areas

Santa Ana Mountains and foothills

San Bernardino County Mountains

Orange County inland areas

Tornado may have touched down in Pico Rivera

6:15 a.m.: The National Weather Service confirmed they were investigating reports of a tornado that touched down in Pico Rivera. SkyFOX flew over the area and showed downed trees.

California mountain communities receive more snow

5:30 a.m.: Early morning video showed snow falling in Frazier Park and Mammoth Mountain. Those wanting to travel to see the fresh blanket of snow are encouraged to take their time and to drive carefully.

Be prepared to take action

Impacts and Precautions: Residents in areas prone to flooding should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Those traveling in affected areas should exercise caution, as hazardous conditions could make travel difficult or impossible. It is advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles in case of emergencies.

What’s Next: Residents should stay informed by checking the latest weather updates and road conditions. The National Weather Service advises calling 511 for state-specific road conditions.