Live entertainment companies, SoCal sports teams requiring vaccinations for employees

article

The nation's two largest live entertainment and ticketing companies and the owners of five Southland professional sports teams will require all full-time employees at eligible company offices in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, officials announced.

The organizations include Live Nation Entertainment, AEG, Goldenvoice, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AXS, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Kings, the Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Each organization has or will be implementing policies designed to expand on health department guidelines and ensure the best interests of employees, according to AEG.

In addition to mandating vaccines for full-time U.S. office employees, the organizations are working with public health officials to ensure they are "following or exceeding'' the latest guidance on vaccination, testing and masking requirements for fans and event staff in their venues.

RELATED:

"We must work together and across sectors to ensure that we are increasing vaccination rates especially now as we see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to the highly contagious Delta variant,'' California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a statement.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection from COVID-19 virus, and subsequent transmission and outbreaks. These organizations are setting a good example for other companies, and I applaud their efforts."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

This announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new policy that requires all staff at California schools to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The new rule is technically not considered a mandate since teachers have an option if they opt not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.