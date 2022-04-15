LIVE: Suspect drives through train tracks to evade deputies following pursuit

A pursuit suspect has barricaded himself in a vehicle on train tracks in Boyle Heights following a chase with deputies.

The suspect led officers through parts of Santa Fe Springs, Montebello, Commerce and East LA.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen.

The driver of that black SUV eventually crashed through a fence and drove on train tracks in the Boyle Heights area. He then lost control of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

SkyFOX spotted the suspect running across multiple tracks attempting to evade officers. It appears he briefly considered jumping on a moving a train.

He then went back inside the vehicle triggering a standoff. LASD deputies are staging near the truck with guns drawn. This is in the area of E. Washington Blvd. and Indiana Street.

