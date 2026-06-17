DEA raid underway at Los Angeles' MacArthur Park

An active drug raid is underway in Los Angeles' MacArthur Park.

This comes just days after the previous raid – also in the exact same area. The series of busts is the latest in local and federal law enforcement's joint efforts to target suspected fentanyl dealers.

The previous raid ended with at least 13 arrests. As of 10 p.m., officials had not given a specific number of how many suspects they had detained.

Wednesday's raid has no relations to immigration, officials have said over the course of the ongoing MacArthur Park crackdowns.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.