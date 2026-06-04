LIVE: Narcotic operation underway at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles

The Brief Armed federal agents made their way to MacArthur Park on Thursday, June 4. DEA and law enforcement were there to conduct a narcotic operation targeting drug users and those in possession of illegal substances. Los Angeles County DA Nathan Hochman says the federal agents will be at MacArthur Park for at least longer than a day.



Local and federal agents, some in tactical gear, have made their way to Los Angeles for an active narcotic operation.

FOX 11's crews were in MacArthur Park as law enforcement, including DEA, were at the scene on Thursday, June 4.

Several people were already in handcuffs as the active investigation was taking place. Authorities told FOX 11's crew at the scene that law enforcement officers were there to arrest people possessing or taking the drugs.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirms the federal agents will be at MacArthur Park for longer "than a day."

Thursday's narcotic operation comes just a month after federal officials said they arrested more than a dozen people found around $10 million worth of fentanyl. At the time of the May 2026 investigation, U.S. attorney Bill Essayli vowed to improve safety at MacArthur Park.

"Today, we begin reclaiming MacArthur Park from criminals and drug addicts to return this public space to the citizens of Los Angeles," Essayli said on May 6. "Together with our federal and local law enforcement partners, we are executing multiple arrest and search warrants targeting those who are distributing drugs in and around the park."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

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