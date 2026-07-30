Driver freed after truck crashes into Pacific Palisades building

The Brief A truck crashed into a commercial building on the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Thursday morning, trapping the driver in the cab. Emergency crews used heavy hydraulic tools during a complex, 90-plus-minute extraction before successfully freeing the driver around 1:25 p.m. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.



A flatbed truck crashed into a commercial building in Pacific Palisades, trapping the driver inside and prompting an extensive emergency rescue operation on Thursday.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at 14830 W. Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Emergency crews spent more than 90 minutes using hydraulic tools to cut into the cab of the flatbed truck to access the trapped driver.

The driver—the vehicle's sole occupant—was successfully freed around 1:25 p.m. and transported to a nearby hospital.

No one was inside the building when the crash occurred.

Los Angeles police, along with the city departments of Building and Safety and Transportation, were also dispatched to assist with traffic and inspect structural safety.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what caused the flatbed truck to leave the roadway, nor have they provided updates on the driver's identity or current medical condition.